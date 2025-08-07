403
Documentation Consultancy Launches ISO 37001-2025 Documentation Toolkit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Documentation Consultancy announces the launch of comprehensive ISO 37001:2025 documentation toolkit. Developed in collaboration with the Global Manager Group, a world-leading ISO consultancy, this new toolkit is fully aligned with the latest revision of the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) standard. It is designed to help organizations of all sizes streamline their compliance efforts and demonstrate a strong commitment to preventing bribery.
Toolkit Contents
The ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Toolkit includes:
.ISO 37001 Manual (14 files)
.ISO 37001 Procedures (9 procedures)
.Process Flowcharts (10 charts)
.Anti-Bribery Policy (1 policy)
.Exhibits (4 exhibits)
.Blank Formats and Templates (36 sample forms)
.Filled Sample Forms (18 completed formats)
.ISO 37001 Audit Checklist (350+ questions)
.Sample Risk Assessment Sheet (Excel file)
.ISO 37001 Compliance Matrix (Excel file)
Each component of this toolkit has been carefully crafted under the guidance of experienced ISO consultants. By providing a complete set of mandatory and supporting documents, we eliminate repetitive work and ensure accuracy in documentation. Organizations can adapt these editable files to fit their specific context, saving significant time and reducing the cost associated with creating ISO documentation from scratch.
ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit includes all necessary policies, procedures, and templates, offering a comprehensive one-stop documentation solution. This kit is suitable for organizations of any type and size, across industries and international markets, ensuring global applicability. By offering ready-to-use templates and checklists, the kit helps organizations expedite the certification process and reduce implementation time and costs, thus delivering significant cost and time savings. Additionally, kit helps to demonstrate an organization's commitment to anti-bribery practices and satisfy auditors, thereby enhancing compliance.
Our ready-made ISO 37001 documents allow businesses to focus on implementing effective systems rather than drafting paperwork. Organizations that use our toolkit can quickly establish a robust anti-bribery management system and improve their readiness for certification audits.
For more information or to download a free demo of the ISO 37001 Documentation Kit, please visit:
DocumentationConsultancy
DocumentationConsultancy is a leading provider of ready-made and editable ISO documents, ISO awareness and auditor training, and compliance consultancy services. Catering to global clients, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, and India, we offer expertly crafted documentation and training solutions for ISO certification and management system implementation. With a strong reputation as a trusted ISO certification consultant, we help businesses achieve compliance efficiently and cost-effectively.
