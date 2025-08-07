Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwestern Japan

2025-08-07 05:08:26
(MENAFN) A significant earthquake measuring 5.9 in magnitude shook the Okinawa province in southwestern Japan on Thursday, raising immediate concerns across the region.

According to the US Geological Survey, the seismic event occurred at 0745 GMT, centered approximately 18 kilometers (11.1 miles) north of Yonaguni Island. The earthquake's focus was recorded at a depth of 108.5 kilometers (67.4 miles), indicating a moderately deep tremor beneath the earth’s surface.

The tremors were strong enough to be felt beyond Japan’s borders, notably reaching the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, where residents reported noticeable shaking.

Despite the earthquake’s intensity and the broad area affected, officials have confirmed there are no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with emergency response teams on alert in case of any aftershocks or emerging threats.

This event adds to the region’s history of seismic activity, underscoring the ongoing need for vigilance and preparedness in areas vulnerable to earthquakes.

