ECO Highlights New Trade And Logistics Plans For Landlocked Countries At LLDC3
“The Economic Cooperation Organization is unique as a regional association where nearly 70 percent of its members lack access to the sea. For over three decades, we have actively engaged with these countries, serving as a reliable partner in promoting sustainable development,” the ECO noted.
Acknowledging ongoing challenges, the organization expressed readiness to broaden its support mechanisms, explore new growth-stimulating approaches, and strengthen coordination with international partners.
Aligned with the Awaza Action Programme for 2024–2034, ECO plans to accelerate efforts on infrastructure, logistics, and investment initiatives aimed at unlocking the full economic potential of landlocked developing countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment