Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ECO Highlights New Trade And Logistics Plans For Landlocked Countries At LLDC3

ECO Highlights New Trade And Logistics Plans For Landlocked Countries At LLDC3


2025-08-07 05:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. At the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) highlighted the organization's focus on enhancing trade and economic integration, transport connectivity, and developing sustainable logistics chains, Trend reports.

“The Economic Cooperation Organization is unique as a regional association where nearly 70 percent of its members lack access to the sea. For over three decades, we have actively engaged with these countries, serving as a reliable partner in promoting sustainable development,” the ECO noted.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges, the organization expressed readiness to broaden its support mechanisms, explore new growth-stimulating approaches, and strengthen coordination with international partners.

Aligned with the Awaza Action Programme for 2024–2034, ECO plans to accelerate efforts on infrastructure, logistics, and investment initiatives aimed at unlocking the full economic potential of landlocked developing countries.

MENAFN07082025000187011040ID1109897433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search