Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Arrest Warrant
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors submitted a request for an arrest warrant on Thursday targeting the nation’s former first lady, a day following her interrogation concerning accusations of electoral interference and corruption-related offenses, according to a news agency.
Kim Keon Hee, the spouse of imprisoned ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared before the office of the special prosecutor on Wednesday.
She was questioned regarding suspicions that she played a role in manipulating stock values, intervening in the selection of candidates for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, and accepting illicit benefits in return for providing business advantages to the Unification Church.
Kim has rejected all of the claims made against her.
She marks the first current or former first lady in South Korea's history to be formally investigated by legal authorities.
In a separate development, the special investigation team put on hold its execution of an arrest warrant for Yoon on Thursday.
The decision stemmed from worries about potential harm due to what was described as his "stubborn refusal" to cooperate.
This incident signifies the second unsuccessful effort within a week by the team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki to carry out Yoon’s warrant.
"We directed the Seoul Detention Center to execute the detention warrant, and used physical force, but upon accepting opinions on-site that due to former President Yoon's stubborn refusal there are concerns of injury, we suspended the execution," the investigators said in a written statement.
Yoon’s legal representatives condemned the effort to detain him, calling it "public shaming."
