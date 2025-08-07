Three Injured In Kharkiv Region Following Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported the details on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces targeted four settlements in the region. In Kupiansk, a 45-year-old man and a 55-year-old man sustained injuries, while an 86-year-old woman was wounded in Borova. Additionally, two women-aged 75 and 86-who were injured in Kupiansk on August 5 have also sought medical assistance.

Russian troops reportedly used eight guided aerial bombs, three Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet drone, and three FPV drones during the attacks.

Russian army launches 723 strikes onregion: Four dead, 13 injured

In Borova, Izium district, an apartment building and a car were damaged. In Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, a recreation center sustained damage. In Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, a private home and power lines were hit.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling in Kupiansk injured two men.