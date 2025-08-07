Three Injured In Kharkiv Region Following Russian Strikes
Russian forces targeted four settlements in the region. In Kupiansk, a 45-year-old man and a 55-year-old man sustained injuries, while an 86-year-old woman was wounded in Borova. Additionally, two women-aged 75 and 86-who were injured in Kupiansk on August 5 have also sought medical assistance.
Russian troops reportedly used eight guided aerial bombs, three Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet drone, and three FPV drones during the attacks.Read also: Russian army launches 723 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: Four dead, 13 injured
In Borova, Izium district, an apartment building and a car were damaged. In Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, a recreation center sustained damage. In Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, a private home and power lines were hit.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling in Kupiansk injured two men.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment