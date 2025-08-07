Shahed Drones Damage Civilian Infrastructure Of Prydniprovska Railway
“Another night of massive raids by swarms of Shaheds on completely civilian railway infrastructure. This time, Prydniprovka [Prydniprovska Railway],” the statement said.
All employees on duty were safely moved to shelters, and no casualties were reported, Pertsovskyi confirmed. He added that repairs are underway and railway traffic will continue without interruption.Read also: Two dead, ten injured: Russian forces attack Lozova with 34 drones
As earlier reported, at 22:30 on Wednesday, August 6, Russian forces launched a wave of attacks against Ukraine using 112 Shahed-type combat UAVs, along with various decoy drones. The drones were deployed from multiple directions, including Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
During the night of August 7, four civilians were injured in Dnipro following a drone strike. The attack also sparked fires across the city
Photo credit: com/oleksandr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment