Shahed Drones Damage Civilian Infrastructure Of Prydniprovska Railway

2025-08-07 05:06:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said this in a Facebook post, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Another night of massive raids by swarms of Shaheds on completely civilian railway infrastructure. This time, Prydniprovka [Prydniprovska Railway],” the statement said.

All employees on duty were safely moved to shelters, and no casualties were reported, Pertsovskyi confirmed. He added that repairs are underway and railway traffic will continue without interruption.

Read also: Two dead, ten injured: Russian forces attack Lozova with 34 drones

As earlier reported, at 22:30 on Wednesday, August 6, Russian forces launched a wave of attacks against Ukraine using 112 Shahed-type combat UAVs, along with various decoy drones. The drones were deployed from multiple directions, including Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

During the night of August 7, four civilians were injured in Dnipro following a drone strike. The attack also sparked fires across the city

Photo credit: com/oleksandr

