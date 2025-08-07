Zelensky Announces 'Numerous Calls And Contacts' Today To Advance Peace
The head of state said that today is a day of numerous calls and contacts aimed at making real progress on the path to peace and ensuring Ukraine's independence under any circumstances.
Zelensky noted that several conversations are planned for today, including a call with German Chancellor Merz.
“We'll also be in contact with colleagues from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors – I've instructed that this special format take place today,” the President stressed.Read also: Zelensky after call with Trump: Our joint position with partners is clear – war must end honestl
Yesterday, after joint conversation with President Trump and the European leaders, Zelensky also spoke separately with NATO Secretary General Rutte and President of Finland Stubb.
“We are working together. It is important to go over the key details,” he noted.
Zelensky stressed that the priorities are“absolutely clear. First – an end to the killing, and it is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire. Second – a format for leaders, so that such a meeting can lead to a truly lasting peace”.
“We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders. It is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be addressed. Third – long-term security. This is possible together with the United States and Europe,” the President said.
He assured that Ukraine has never wanted war and will work toward peace as productively as possible.
“The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression. The world has leverage over the aggressor and the means to verify whether promises are being kept. I'm grateful to everyone who is firmly committed to bringing this war to a dignified end,” the head of state stressed.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation followed the visit of Trump's representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow. Several European leaders also joined the call.
Photo credit: President's Office
