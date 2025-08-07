SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Coordinated Aerial Bomb Attacks On Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU confirmed the arrest, as reported by Ukrinform.

The suspect is a 33-year-old unemployed local resident who attracted the attention of Russian operatives after posting anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he began collecting coordinates to enable a series of airstrikes on the frontline city using drones and guided aerial bombs.

Among the priority targets were reserve command posts, repair facilities, and logistics warehouses of the Ukrainian military. To identify these locations, the agent conducted on-foot reconnaissance, focusing on areas with a high concentration of personnel and equipment.

Russian spy helping enemy advance toward Pokrovsk detained in Donetsk region

To monitor troop movements and the number of armored convoys, he set up an observation post in his apartment, which overlooked a key roadway.

He recorded the collected data as markers on Google Maps and transmitted it to Russian handlers via an anonymous messenger chat.

To avoid responsibility for collaborating with Russian invaders, the man attempted to hide in his home and ceased all contact with his handler.

However, the SBU documented each step of his activities and apprehended him at his residence.

Investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the SBU detained a Russian informant in Mykolaiv who had been preparing a new wave of airstrikes on the city.

Photo credit: SBU