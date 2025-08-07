Myanmar's Acting President U Myint Swe Passes Away

MENAFN - Nam News Network) YANGON, Aug 7 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar's acting President, U Myint Swe, died at the age of 74, in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of Myanmar, this morning, the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) said.

A state funeral will be held for the acting president, the NDSC said.

According to the NDSC, on Aug 5, U Myint Swe had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and other related neurological conditions.

He received treatment in Singapore in 2024, but his condition worsened in July this year, with severe symptoms including weight loss and cognitive decline, it said.

Due to his critical condition, he had been receiving intensive care at Special ICU of No. 2 Defence Services General Hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, since July 24.

The acting president had been on medical leave since July, 2024, and transferred duties to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, since then.

U Myint Swe was born in 1951, in Mandalay region. He attended the Defence Services Academy in 1971, and served in various military ranks in the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military). He retired from the Tatmadaw in 2010 with the rank of lieutenant general.

U Myint Swe served as Yangon Region Chief Minister from 2011 to 2016.

On March 30, 2016, he was sworn in as vice president of Myanmar. U Myint Swe became acting president on Feb 1, 2021, after then-President, U Win Myint was detained. Subsequently, U Myint Swe declared a state of emergency and the state power was transferred to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, Min Aung Hlaing.– NNN-MNA