Robust earthquake shifts Russian peninsula
(MENAFN) A devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Russia’s Far East last week has caused the Kamchatka Peninsula to shift by nearly two meters and drop in elevation, geoscientists have confirmed.
The quake, which occurred on July 30, originated 161 kilometers off the Kamchatka coast at a depth of 32 kilometers. Initially measured at 7.5 in magnitude, it was later upgraded to 8.8, making it the strongest seismic event in the region since 1952. It sparked tsunami warnings across the Pacific and triggered tremors as far as Japan, the United States, and the Northern Kurils.
Scientists from the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Unified Geophysical Service reported that the largest land movements occurred in the southern part of the peninsula, where the ground shifted southeast by almost two meters. The area also experienced a slight drop in elevation, with more pronounced subsidence in the southern regions than in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
The quake also unleashed intense volcanic activity. The Krasheninnikov volcano erupted for the first time in six centuries, while Klyuchevskaya Sopka—Eurasia’s tallest active volcano—experienced its most powerful eruption in 70 years. In total, seven volcanoes were activated, a rare event described by experts as a “parade of volcanic eruptions.”
Aftershocks and continued seismic activity have been recorded across the region in the days following the main event.
