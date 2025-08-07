403
KFF Handled 1,304 Reports, 3,532 Rescue Operations In '25 -- Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force responded to 1,304 fire reports and carried out 3,532 rescue operations across all governorates during the first half of 2025, said Public Relations and Media Director at Kuwait Fire Force Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Ghareeb on Thursday.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ghareeb said that Hawalli topped the fire reports with 215 cases, followed by Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 202 reports, Al-Ahmadi 195 reports, Al-Farwaniya 183 reports, Al-Asima 171 reports, and Al-Jahra 147.
Al-Ghareeb pointed out that key causes of fires included electrical overloads, children mishandling flammable items, and arson or suspected arson.
He stressed the effectiveness of the force's proactive response plan, which ensured rapid intervention and safety during emergencies.
He urged the public to follow safety guidelines and report emergencies promptly, emphasizing that safety is a shared responsibility, and warned of the risks posed by electrical faults during the summer, calling on residents to ensure proper wiring and avoid overloading sockets. (end) hmd
