Zelenskyy Talks with Trump After Witkoff’s Visit to Moscow
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that he had a telephone discussion with President Donald Trump, focusing on the aftermath of US delegate Steve Witkoff’s recent journey to Moscow.
According to Zelenskyy’s message posted on Telegram, European heads of state were also part of the exchange.
"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump.
This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," he stated.
Zelenskyy highlighted the united position of Ukraine and its international partners, which centers on bringing the conflict to an end.
"European leaders also joined the discussion, and I am grateful to each of them for their unwavering support," he continued.
Earlier that same day, Witkoff had engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in a meeting that reportedly extended for about three hours.
