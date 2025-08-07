Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy Talks with Trump After Witkoff’s Visit to Moscow

Zelenskyy Talks with Trump After Witkoff’s Visit to Moscow


2025-08-07 05:02:53
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that he had a telephone discussion with President Donald Trump, focusing on the aftermath of US delegate Steve Witkoff’s recent journey to Moscow.

According to Zelenskyy’s message posted on Telegram, European heads of state were also part of the exchange.

"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump.

This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," he stated.

Zelenskyy highlighted the united position of Ukraine and its international partners, which centers on bringing the conflict to an end.

"European leaders also joined the discussion, and I am grateful to each of them for their unwavering support," he continued.

Earlier that same day, Witkoff had engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in a meeting that reportedly extended for about three hours.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109897366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search