FLR Investors Have Opportunity To Join Fluor Corporation Fraud Investigation With The DJS Law Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims against Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or "the Company") (NYSE: FLR ) for violations of securities laws.
The investigation centers on whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements or omitted information critical to investors. On August 1, 2025, Fluor announced its second-quarter financial results and reduced its full-year forecast. The Company attributed its underwhelming performance to rising expenses across several infrastructure projects-citing subcontractor design flaws, cost escalations, and timeline setbacks. It further stated that clients are cutting back on capital expenditures. These challenges were not previously disclosed when the Company reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Following this announcement, Fluor's stock declined by over 30.5% during early trading that same day.
