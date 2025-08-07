Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FLR Investors Have Opportunity To Join Fluor Corporation Fraud Investigation With The DJS Law Group


2025-08-07 05:01:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims against Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or "the Company") (NYSE: FLR ) for violations of securities laws.

The investigation centers on whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements or omitted information critical to investors. On August 1, 2025, Fluor announced its second-quarter financial results and reduced its full-year forecast. The Company attributed its underwhelming performance to rising expenses across several infrastructure projects-citing subcontractor design flaws, cost escalations, and timeline setbacks. It further stated that clients are cutting back on capital expenditures. These challenges were not previously disclosed when the Company reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Following this announcement, Fluor's stock declined by over 30.5% during early trading that same day.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07082025003732001241ID1109897361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search