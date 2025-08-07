TRACEABILITY, QUALITY, SAFETY: OVER A DECADE OF ANTARES VISION GROUP's CONTRIBUTION TO THE AFRICAN PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through its commitment toand, Antares Vision Group supports African pharmaceutical companies in meeting global standards, countering counterfeiting, and ensuring patient safety. The company's scalable and flexible platforms enable seamless integration across production lines and enterprise systems, providing end-to-end visibility and secure supply chain management. Antares Vision Group reaffirms its role as a trusted partner to Africa's pharmaceutical industry, fostering innovation and collaboration to promote the health and well-being of communities across the continent.

"Our decade-long presence in Africa demonstrates our commitment in supporting the growth and modernization of the pharmaceutical sector in the region. We are proud to contribute solutions that strengthen supply chain security and compliance, ensuring safe access to medicine for everyone. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to working alongside our partners to drive innovation and deliver value to the entire healthcare ecosystem", stated Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group.

In addition to its longstanding commitment to the pharmaceutical sector, Antares Vision Group extends its solutions to other strategic industries, such as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), with a particular focus on the Food and Beverage sector. The Group provides tailored solutions that ensure product quality, traceability, and safety across the entire supply chain. By leveraging advanced inspection technologies and integrated data management systems, Antares Vision Group enables food and beverage companies to comply with regulations, enhance consumer trust, and improve production efficiency.

FOCUS ON EGYPT: TRUSTED BY LEADING PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURERS

Antares Vision Group's Life Science Division has been present in Egypt since 2016, delivering turnkey solutions in serialization, traceability, and inspection for the pharmaceutical sector. Up to now, almost 30 serialization and track & trace lines have been successfully installed across Egypt and are compliant with EU market regulations, reflecting the readiness and global alignment of local manufacturers to support global outreach for the Egyptian pharmaceutical industry. Antares Vision Group's technology is utilized by some of the most respected pharmaceutical companies in the country, reinforcing AV Group's commitment to product integrity, patient safety, and international compliance.

