U.S. Soldier Opens Fire On Fellow Troops In Georgia

At least five U.S. soldiers were injured after a shooting incident involving a fellow servicemember at a military base in Georgia, according to American media reports.

CNN reported that the shooting occurred on Wednesday, August 6, within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area in Georgia. The assailant, identified as Cornelius Radford, allegedly opened fire on his fellow troops.

Military officials stated that other soldiers on-site quickly intervened, tackled Radford, and successfully disarmed him. Radford, a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, is currently in pretrial custody. Authorities confirmed that the wounded soldiers are in stable condition.

Following the incident, Fort Stewart, a major military base located 40 miles southwest of Savannah and the largest on the eastern side of the Mississippi River, was placed under complete lockdown.

Fox News reported that the firearm used in the shooting was not military-issued, and investigations are underway to determine how it was brought onto the base.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and is closely monitoring the situation.

This shooting has raised fresh concerns about security protocols on U.S. military installations and the psychological well-being of active-duty personnel. Military investigators and base authorities are expected to review both internal procedures and mental health support systems.

The Department of Defense has not yet released an official statement but is expected to address the issue once initial investigations conclude.

