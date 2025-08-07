Trump Plans Face-To-Face Meeting With Putin, Eyes Three-Way Summit With Zelensky

International media have reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

The New York Times broke the story on Wednesday, citing informed sources following a meeting between Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin at the Kremlin.

According to the report, Trump is expected to lead a trilateral summit following the meeting, bringing together Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for direct talks.

Reuters noted that this would be the first in-person meeting between current U.S. and Russian leaders since Joe Biden's 2021 summit with Putin.

Zelensky welcomed the recent pressure on Russia, saying it is pushing Moscow toward a ceasefire, but stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in any negotiations.

Despite diplomatic momentum, some analysts believe Putin remains reluctant to end the conflict quickly due to Russia's perceived battlefield advantage and his demands for Ukrainian neutrality.

Relations between Trump and Putin have reportedly cooled in recent months amid stalled peace efforts. Experts suggest the upcoming summit could mark a turning point in U.S.–Russia ties.

The success of the meeting will likely hinge on the leaders' ability to bridge deep strategic and political differences and present a viable path forward for peace in Ukraine.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram