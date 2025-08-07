Nexzen Extracts Broadens Best THCA Flower Collection With Premium Indoor-Grown Strains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NexZen Extracts Expands Indoor-Grown THCA Flower Lineup with 11 New Strains

Shenandoah, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexZen Extracts, a Texas-based leader in compliant hemp products, today announced the expansion of its indoor-grown THCA flower lineup, featuring a carefully curated selection of high-potency, terpene-rich strains . The newly released collection emphasizes purity, consistency, and federally compliant cannabinoid profiles, aligning with the company's commitment to transparency and excellence in the hemp industry.

The expanded collection is now available for purchase through NexZen's official website, nexzenextracts.com, with nationwide shipping to eligible states under the 2018 Farm Bill framework.

Elevating Standards in the THCA Flower Market

The updated collection from NexZen Extracts showcases some of the most advanced indoor cultivation techniques in the hemp sector. Every flower strain is produced in tightly controlled environments, ensuring optimal cannabinoid expression, terpene development, and flower structure . The company's proprietary processes are designed to deliver consistent quality, reliable potency, and visually stunning buds that appeal to both experienced and new consumers alike.

“Quality isn't just about numbers-it's about process,” said a NexZen spokesperson.“Our cultivation team follows a rigorous protocol from seed to shelf, producing flower that stands out for its purity, potency, and aromatic complexity .”

The Expanded THCA Flower Lineup

Each product in NexZen's latest THCA flower series has been carefully selected for its unique chemical profile , aroma , visual appeal , and consumer feedback . The strains span across indica, sativa, and hybrid categories, providing a wide range of potential experiences and use cases.

The following indoor-grown THCA flower strains are now available:



Space Junkie – A hybrid strain that combines earthy and citrus notes with a smooth finish, designed for balanced relaxation and focus

Gelato strain – Known for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and dense buds; an indica-leaning hybrid offering calm and clarity

Godfather OG – A traditionally dominant indica with rich, peppery undertones and high cannabinoid potential, ideal for unwinding

Sex Panther – A sativa-forward option for those seeking mental stimulation and daytime clarity without sedation

Han Solo – Complex indica hybrid with bold terpenes and a smooth body effect, ideal for evening routines

Runtz strain – A top-tier hybrid with fruity, candy-like aromatics and a balanced high for versatile use

Platinum Punch – Compact and potent hybrid buds with herbal undertones and uplifting effects

Grape Frosty – Offers a grape-forward, sweet flavor profile with tranquil effects, perfect for winding down

Skunk Candy (Diamond-Infused) – An infused hybrid offering heightened cannabinoid content and a deeply immersive experience

MAC 1 – A refined indica-dominant strain with consistently high THCA percentages and a smooth, creamy finish Sundae Gelato – A crowd favorite hybrid with uplifting euphoria paired with soothing calmness

Each strain is tested in third-party labs, and COAs (Certificates of Analysis) are publicly accessible for all listed products.

What Sets NexZen's Flower Apart

NexZen Extracts distinguishes itself through its dedication to compliance, quality control, and scientific cultivation standards . The newly launched strains reflect the brand's drive to remain at the forefront of the hemp flower space, offering consumers some of the most reliable and best THCA flower available in today's legal market.

Key differentiators include:



Indoor-Grown Excellence : Every strain is cultivated indoors in optimized environmental conditions to ensure a stable grow cycle, resulting in better bud structure, cleaner trichome coverage, and consistent cannabinoid development.

Lab-Backed Potency & Safety : Products undergo extensive third-party lab testing for THCA concentration, Delta-9 THC levels (kept below 0.3%), and contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, mold, and solvents.

Organic Cultivation Practices : No synthetic fertilizers, growth regulators, or chemical pesticides are used, reinforcing NexZen's mission to offer cleaner, safer cannabinoid products.

Transparent Labeling : Each product page is accompanied by downloadable lab reports, allowing consumers to verify the cannabinoid content, terpene breakdown, and product safety. Nationwide Compliance : All products remain under the federally mandated 0.3% Delta-9 THC limit and are Farm Bill-compliant. NexZen monitors legal changes by state to maintain ethical shipping and sales practices.

Responding to Growing Demand for THCA Flower

As U.S. consumers continue to seek legal cannabinoid alternatives that offer traditional cannabis experiences without the regulatory hurdles, NexZen Extracts has observed a surge in demand for high-potency, legal hemp flower . THCA, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form, is converted into Delta-9 THC when heated-making THCA flower a popular choice among adult users who prefer smoking or vaping but live in states without legal cannabis programs.

“Our customer base has grown significantly over the past 12 months, particularly in non-recreational states,” said the NexZen spokesperson.“People are drawn to the top-shelf presentation, consistent effects, and legality of THCA flower . Our expansion reflects this demand.”

Legal Framework and Responsible Use

NexZen Extracts advises consumers to understand the local laws regarding THCA in their state or region before purchasing. While the flower is compliant at the federal level, laws around possession and use of hemp-derived THCA products can vary by jurisdiction.

The company does not make any medical claims regarding the efficacy or benefits of its products. THCA flower is intended for adult use only, and consumers should consult a physician before starting any new cannabinoid regimen.

About NexZen Extracts

Headquartered in Shenandoah, Texas , NexZen Extracts is a licensed hemp brand offering a wide range of legal cannabinoid products including THCA flower , pre-rolls , concentrates , and gummies . The company operates under strict compliance guidelines, prioritizing clean cultivation, full-panel testing , and consumer education . NexZen's mission is to deliver access to premium hemp-derived wellness products backed by science, transparency, and federal compliance.

For more information on THCA flower availability, lab reports, or compliance documentation, visit

Product Availability

The newly released THCA flower strains are available exclusively through NexZen's e-commerce platform. Orders are shipped discreetly to compliant U.S. states, with age verification required upon checkout.

Point of Origin: Shenandoah, Texas 77385 Shipping: Limited to states where federally legal Lab Results: Available on each product page