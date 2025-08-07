Independence Day 2025: Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam Actresses Who Redefined Patriotism In Cinema

On this Independence Day 2025, as we salute our freedom fighters, let's also celebrate the cinematic stories that keep their spirit alive-reminding us of the strength, resilience, and courage of Indian women through time.

As India celebrates Independence Day, it's not only a time to honor the brave men and women who fought for freedom but also to recognize the powerful portrayals of patriotism in Indian cinema. Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have brought fearless female patriots to life, showcasing courage, sacrifice, and resilience on screen. From undercover spies to decorated officers, these roles reflect the strength of women-both historical and fictional-who stood tall for the nation.

Here's a look at some of the most impactful patriotic performances by leading Bollywood actresses.

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt delivered a deeply moving performance as Sehmat, a young Indian woman who becomes a spy by marrying into a Pakistani military family. Adapted from Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, Alia's portrayal of this undercover agent was layered with emotion, bravery, and inner conflict, making it one of her most acclaimed roles to date.

Deepika Padukone took on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, an Indian Air Force pilot, in Fighter. With both emotional depth and physical intensity, Deepika brought strength, discipline, and pride to the screen. Her portrayal exemplified the grit and grace of a woman serving her nation from the skies. This movie deserves a rewatch on Independence Day.

As intelligence officer Pallavi Sharma, Yami Gautam impressed audiences with her poised yet commanding presence in Uri: The Surgical Strike. She played a pivotal role in strategizing the covert operation, portraying the silent strength of those who work behind the scenes for national security.

Continuing her streak of patriotic roles, Yami took on the role of Zooni Haksar, a fierce National Intelligence officer in Article 370. Her intense and bold performance in this political thriller reflected the complexities and bravery required in high-stakes decision-making at the national level.

In Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas portrayed SP Abha Mathur, a fearless police officer confronting deep-rooted corruption. With a perfect blend of emotional strength and tough resolve, her performance highlighted the challenges faced by women in law enforcement while staying true to justice. Watch this movie again on Independence day.

Kangana Ranaut breathed life into the legendary Rani Lakshmibai, one of the earliest warriors of India's freedom movement. Her performance in Manikarnika was powerful and commanding, showcasing bravery and patriotism in its purest form, even while battling real-life injuries during filming.