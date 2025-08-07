403
Brazil's Real Advances As Dollar Index Falls On Rate Cut Bets And Trade Policy Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's real edged higher to close near R$5.46 per U.S. dollar over the past day, reflecting a targeted response to shifting global monetary and trade currents.
According to official data and analysis of the latest dollar index values, this gain stands out against a broader decline in the greenback, which saw the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) drop to 98.11, its lowest in several weeks, after retreating 0.12% from the previous session.
The market action drew its primary cues from monetary policy expectations. Investors read recent U.S. economic indicators as clear signals the Federal Reserve will move to cut rates, most likely by 0.25 points at its next meeting.
This anticipated move pulled the dollar down against global peers and gave the real added strength during the session. Trade headlines also played a decisive role.
The United States imposed new 50% tariffs on many Brazilian exports, but quickly granted exemptions to almost 700 products. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, following these developments, stated Brazil would not retaliate.
Instead, the government committed to aiding affected exporters via credit access and state-backed purchases. Such policy moderation helped to calm risk perceptions and stabilize outward investment.
Brazil's own fundamentals supported the real 's advance. The country recorded a $7.08 billion trade surplus in July, well ahead of projections. The central bank left the Selic rate at 15%, while inflation held within a 3-6% range, drawing steady foreign investment.
No notable withdrawals occurred from foreign investors or major funds during the latest period, even as domestic politics grew turbulent. Technical indicators underpinned the market's direction.
On both four-hour and daily charts, the dollar/real pair broke below recurrent moving averages and sliced through robust support levels at R$5.49.
Bollinger Bands widened to the downside, signaling heightened volatility as the exchange rate moved near its lower threshold. The MACD momentum indicator confirmed deepening downside pressure.
The Relative Strength Index approached oversold territory on both timeframes. This signaled aggressive selling activity, but no clear reversal. Trading volume increased as the real advanced, supporting the move's validity.
The Global Liquidity Index, often drawn as a yellow line on analytical charts, also trended downward, confirming tighter global credit, which makes Brazil's relatively high-yielding assets attractive. Resistance remains above R$5.54, with major support at R$5.40.
The underlying story is straightforward: Brazil's government refused to escalate trade friction, focused on stability and calm, while the global outlook brightened for emerging market currencies as U.S. interest rates look set to come down.
For foreign readers, this moment captures how international policy shifts, active central banks, and technical signals combined to spark a discernible swing in global currency markets.
