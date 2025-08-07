Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argentina's Trade Gap Widens As Imports Race Ahead Of Exports


2025-08-07 05:00:40
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official trade data for the first half of 2025 reveals a new challenge for the nation's economy. The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) reports export shipments grew by 4.9%, but imports soared by 45.1%.

As a result, Argentina's trade surplus shrank to $2.79 billion, a sharp fall from $10.74 billion in the same period last year. Argentina shipped $39.7 billion worth of goods, led by record-high exports of grains and processed foods-totaling 64.5 million tonnes in just six months.

Reduced export taxes and higher demand, especially for soybean by-products, supported this growth. Manufacturing and energy exports also rose, with a 36% jump in oil and gas shipments and a 30% surge in mining exports, mainly lithium.

However, imports have surged even faster. Official INDEC data shows imports climbed to $36.95 billion, largely due to increased buying of vehicles, machinery, and consumer goods.

Argentine companies imported more from China, Brazil, the EU , and Chile. Though import prices dropped 7.2%, the volume more than made up the difference, reflecting strong business confidence and a strengthening local currency.



Behind these numbers lies a bigger story. Argentina is recovering from a tough year, with economic growth hitting 5.8% early in 2025. Investments and domestic consumption are rising fast.

As companies and people buy more, demand for foreign products grows. But when imports rise much faster than exports, the trade surplus-the buffer for Argentina's foreign payments-shrinks.

If this pattern continues, Argentina could face renewed pressure on its finances and currency. The country risks becoming more dependent on foreign goods.

This comes after years of efforts to develop local industry and balance its trade. The key story is not just about more buying and selling, but about the delicate balance Argentina must maintain.

Strong exports mean more jobs and investment, but if imports run too far ahead, hard-won stability may erode. Policymakers now face the challenge of supporting growth without risking new economic troubles.

