403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin aide discloses specifics of Putin-Witkoff meeting
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged key messages regarding the Ukraine conflict during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.
Witkoff, who has made multiple trips to Russia in his role representing US President Donald Trump, arrived on what Trump described as a crucial diplomatic mission.
Ushakov described the nearly three-hour discussion at the Kremlin as “very useful and constructive,” noting that the two sides addressed several issues, including the war in Ukraine, broader Russia-US relations, and the potential for strategic cooperation.
“Signals” on the Ukraine issue were conveyed by Putin and received from Trump, Ushakov stated, though he declined to go into specifics, explaining that Trump had not yet been briefed on the outcome of the talks.
“We’ll provide more meaningful commentary once Witkoff updates Trump on the meeting,” Ushakov added.
The visit comes amid Trump’s growing impatience with the slow progress of his peace efforts. He has recently urged Moscow to finalize a deal with Kiev quickly, warning that failure to do so could result in secondary tariffs of up to 100% targeting Russia and its partners.
While Moscow has reiterated its openness to a negotiated settlement, it insists any deal must reflect current realities on the battlefield and address the core causes of the conflict. Russian officials have welcomed Trump’s involvement but have dismissed his threats, stating that ultimatums are not a productive approach.
Witkoff, who has made multiple trips to Russia in his role representing US President Donald Trump, arrived on what Trump described as a crucial diplomatic mission.
Ushakov described the nearly three-hour discussion at the Kremlin as “very useful and constructive,” noting that the two sides addressed several issues, including the war in Ukraine, broader Russia-US relations, and the potential for strategic cooperation.
“Signals” on the Ukraine issue were conveyed by Putin and received from Trump, Ushakov stated, though he declined to go into specifics, explaining that Trump had not yet been briefed on the outcome of the talks.
“We’ll provide more meaningful commentary once Witkoff updates Trump on the meeting,” Ushakov added.
The visit comes amid Trump’s growing impatience with the slow progress of his peace efforts. He has recently urged Moscow to finalize a deal with Kiev quickly, warning that failure to do so could result in secondary tariffs of up to 100% targeting Russia and its partners.
While Moscow has reiterated its openness to a negotiated settlement, it insists any deal must reflect current realities on the battlefield and address the core causes of the conflict. Russian officials have welcomed Trump’s involvement but have dismissed his threats, stating that ultimatums are not a productive approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment