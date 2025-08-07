Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paxton Probes Beto O’Rourke-Linked Group

2025-08-07 04:56:58
(MENAFN) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared Wednesday that his office has initiated a formal inquiry into an organization established by ex-Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

The probe centers on claims that the group improperly provided financial backing to Democratic lawmakers who left the state in an effort to halt legislative procedures.

“I just launched an investigation into Beto O’Rourke's radical group for unlawfully funding runaway Democrats,” Paxton stated in a post on X. “Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable.”

In an additional press release, Paxton detailed that his team is scrutinizing whether Powered by People, a political action committee (PAC) associated with O’Rourke, illicitly supported the Democratic state representatives who exited Texas to break quorum.

Such support could potentially breach state regulations surrounding campaign contributions and bribery statutes.

“These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state,” Paxton declared, pledging “aggressive legal action” against any legislators who fail to return to the Texas House of Representatives before the Speaker’s Friday deadline.

A significant portion of the state’s Democratic House members traveled to Illinois last weekend, aiming to obstruct a vote on a redistricting proposal that might secure Republicans as many as five additional seats in the U.S. Congress.

The Democratic exodus has sparked intense political and judicial backlash.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott submitted an urgent application to the state’s Supreme Court, requesting the dismissal of Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu, according to a news agency.

