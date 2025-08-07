403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow’s top negotiator announces Kiev declining 1,000 POWs
(MENAFN) Ukraine is reportedly refusing to accept the return of 1,000 of its soldiers held as prisoners of war (POWs) by Russia, according to Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow’s lead negotiator.
The claim follows the launch of a new website by RT on Wednesday, which publishes information about the Ukrainian POWs who say they’ve been neglected by President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration.
In a Telegram post, Medinsky criticized Kiev for delaying the POW exchange process, stating: “A thousand captured Ukrainian troops – and Kiev is turning its back on them.” He explained that these delays were the reason the second prisoner swap was difficult and a third exchange has yet to take place.
Medinsky said that following recent peace talks in Türkiye, Russia had proposed a new exchange involving at least 1,200 POWs from each side.
He also shared the RT site featuring testimonies from Ukrainian captives claiming they’ve been excluded from ongoing “all-for-all” swaps. A joint petition sent to Zelensky by the POWs calls for their inclusion in future exchanges, arguing that prioritizing a small number of individuals each month is unfair when thousands remain in captivity.
Russia, Medinsky added, does not sort its POWs by category when considering exchanges.
This development comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday. The Kremlin described the meeting as “constructive,” and US President Donald Trump praised it as “highly productive,” signaling potential progress toward ending the Ukraine conflict.
Russia maintains that it is open to peace talks, but any deal must reflect current battlefield realities and address the root causes of the war.
The claim follows the launch of a new website by RT on Wednesday, which publishes information about the Ukrainian POWs who say they’ve been neglected by President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration.
In a Telegram post, Medinsky criticized Kiev for delaying the POW exchange process, stating: “A thousand captured Ukrainian troops – and Kiev is turning its back on them.” He explained that these delays were the reason the second prisoner swap was difficult and a third exchange has yet to take place.
Medinsky said that following recent peace talks in Türkiye, Russia had proposed a new exchange involving at least 1,200 POWs from each side.
He also shared the RT site featuring testimonies from Ukrainian captives claiming they’ve been excluded from ongoing “all-for-all” swaps. A joint petition sent to Zelensky by the POWs calls for their inclusion in future exchanges, arguing that prioritizing a small number of individuals each month is unfair when thousands remain in captivity.
Russia, Medinsky added, does not sort its POWs by category when considering exchanges.
This development comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday. The Kremlin described the meeting as “constructive,” and US President Donald Trump praised it as “highly productive,” signaling potential progress toward ending the Ukraine conflict.
Russia maintains that it is open to peace talks, but any deal must reflect current battlefield realities and address the root causes of the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment