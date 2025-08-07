403
Philippine Senate votes to shelve impeachment case against Vice President
(MENAFN) The Philippine Senate has voted to formally shelve the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, effectively ending proceedings that began earlier this year. The move came after 19 senators voted in favor of a motion to uphold a Supreme Court ruling, which had previously declared the articles of impeachment unconstitutional and blocked the trial from proceeding.
As stated by reports, Senator Rodante Marcoleta referred to the impeachment initiative as “dead on arrival,” while Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto, who opposed the decision, described the outcome as “dead.”
The Supreme Court had ruled that the fourth impeachment complaint, filed in February 2025, violated the country’s constitutional “one-year rule,” which prohibits initiating more than one impeachment case against the same official within a 12-month period. The ruling made it clear that any new complaint could only be submitted after February 6, 2025.
Initially, four complaints were submitted to the House of Representatives, with the first three arriving in December 2024. These were later deemed dismissed when the House accepted a fourth complaint in February 2025. However, the Supreme Court determined that all four complaints fell within the same one-year timeframe, rendering the final submission invalid under constitutional law.
Duterte, who also serves as Secretary of Education, was formally impeached by the House on February 5 after more than two-thirds of its members endorsed her removal. The accusations centered around alleged misuse of public funds in her role overseeing the Department of Education.
