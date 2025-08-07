403
Poll Shows Public Confidence in Zelensky Fall
(MENAFN) Public confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decreased by 7 percentage points over the past month, reveals a recent nationwide survey. This decline follows his contentious and unsuccessful attempt to curb the autonomy of Ukraine’s pivotal anti-corruption bodies.
The poll, carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between July 23 and August 4, indicates Zelensky’s trust rating now sits at 58%, down from 65% in June. Meanwhile, those expressing distrust have risen from 30% in early June to 35%.
Young Ukrainians under 30 displayed the sharpest drop in confidence, with trust in Zelensky plunging by 15 points—from 74% at the start of summer to 59% in early August, according to the findings.
The KIIS survey partially links this downturn to Zelensky’s controversial move to diminish the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), citing concerns over alleged Russian interference.
Opponents have accused Zelensky of authoritarianism, provoking widespread protests domestically and unease among Western allies, who have long urged Ukraine to strengthen anti-corruption efforts. The backlash forced Zelensky to retract these reforms.
However, KIIS emphasizes that while the controversy has clearly damaged Zelensky’s reputation, other issues contribute to the erosion of trust. Of those who distrust the president, only 6% blame the anti-corruption dispute directly, while 21% cite systemic corruption and 20% criticize his leadership efficiency amid ongoing conflict.
This survey was based on telephone interviews with 1,022 Ukrainians nationwide.
Adding to the political turmoil, last month Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that US and UK officials held secret meetings with Ukrainian leaders to discuss removing Zelensky in favor of former military chief Valery Zaluzhny. According to the SVR, Zelensky’s own associates orchestrated the NABU and SAPO controversy to give Western partners a pretext to seek his ouster.
