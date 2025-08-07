[Latest] Global Antioxidant BHT Market Size/Share Worth USD 542 Million By 2034 At A 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Antioxidant BHT Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food Additives, Fuel Additives, Industrial Additives), By Application (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Consumer Products), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Antioxidant BHT Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 289 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 301 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 542 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Antioxidant BHT Market Overview

Industry experts at CMI claim that Antioxidant BHT, which derives from phenol, possesses antioxidant properties. This product, as discussed under oxidants of the synthetic variety, is utilized in the form of preservatives for gas and oil, preventing it from disintegrating and not allowing the state to change rapidly.

The food and beverage industry also uses antioxidants as a preservative, which is a great method of preserving the quality and texture of the food and beverages to increase the shelf life of the materials. Various consumption products are also preserved with the help of the antioxidant BHT as a preservative, which tends to Get disintegrated and spoil over a period resulting from the external impression of the environment.

Antioxidant BHT Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growth in plastics and rubber production

The butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is rising significantly due to the growing use in the rubber and plastics sector. In these industries, BHT is an essential antioxidant that improves product durability and stability. To avoid oxidative deterioration, this is added to rubber and plastics.

This stabilization is essential for preserving the functionality and prolonging the life of things like consumer goods, packaging materials, and automobile components. The demand for BHT is being further driven by the increasing usage of plastics in a variety of applications, which has increased the requirement for stabilizers to preserve product quality.

Rising demand for food additives

Antioxidant Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market growth will be accelerated by the growing demand for food additives brought on by the use of processed foods such as meat, noodles, and ready-to-cook food. The product's antioxidant and preservative qualities will aid in preventing food spoilage, which will further propel market expansion over the predicted period.

For instance, according to the HCES, the monthly per capita expenditure on beverages and processed food has risen from 8.98 percent and 7.9 percent (2011-12) to 11.09 percent and 9.84 percent (2022-23) in urban and rural areas, respectively.

Shifting consumer preference for natural products

Shifting consumer preference for natural alternatives restrains the market, as consumers increasingly choose "clean-label" products free of artificial additives. Since consumers feel that these alternatives are safer than BHT, natural antioxidants, including tocopherols and rosemary extract, are in more demand as a result of this shift.

