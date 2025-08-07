Trends Shaping North America's Education Technology Market 2025-2029: Revenues To Grow By 80+ Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by virtual schools, enhanced learning processes, and government funding, the report details trends, challenges, and vendor analysis, spotlighting innovations like AR, VR, and AI

The North American education technology market is poised for significant expansion, with forecasts predicting a growth of USD 80.18 billion during 2024-2029, reflecting a noteworthy CAGR of 17.8%. This robust progression is meticulously analyzed in a comprehensive report detailing market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 significant vendors in the industry.

The report offers a holistic and up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, identifying key trends and drivers contributing to the market's evolution. One of the primary drivers is the emergence of virtual schools coupled with enhancements in learning processes within the academic sector.

Additionally, increasing governmental initiatives and educational funding are facilitating this growth. A notable trend propelling market growth is the increasing integration of AR, VR, and AI in smart classrooms. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for soft skills and communication-based programs, along with the rising popularity of distance learning, is expected to drive substantial demand in the marketplace.

The study employs a detailed approach, integrating both primary and secondary information sourced from pivotal industry participants, offering a rich array of market size data, segmented regional analysis, and vendor landscape insights alongside evaluations of major companies.

The North American education technology market is categorized as follows:



By End-user: Business, Consumer

By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud By Sector: K-12, Higher Education, Preschool, Others

Key Areas Covered in the Report:



North America Education Technology Market Sizing

North America Education Technology Market Forecast North America Education Technology Market Industry Analysis

The report incorporates a detailed vendor analysis aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market positioning. It meticulously examines several leading vendors.

Additionally, the analysis delves into emerging trends and challenges that are likely to influence market growth, providing companies with valuable insights to strategize effectively and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. The report paints a comprehensive picture of the market by synthesizing data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

The detailed findings are derived from extensive primary and secondary research, ensuring reliable and thorough insights. With a complete view of the competitive landscape, the report offers an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis, employing both qualitative and quantitative research to anticipate precise market growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



5.1 Education Technology Market in North America 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Sector segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI in the Education Technology Market in North America

7 Five Forces Analysis



7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by End-user



8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Business - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Market Segmentation by Deployment



9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Deployment

9.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

10 Market Segmentation by Sector



10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Sector

10.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Preschool - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.7 Market opportunity by Sector

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape



12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

12.3 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



15.1 Companies profiled





15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies

16 Appendix



16.1 Scope of the report

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

16.6 Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis 16.10 List of abbreviations

