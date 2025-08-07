Bathroom Remodeling Market Trends And Opportunity Forecast 2025-2034: Smart Bathroom Products Fueling Growth As Homeowners Prioritize Luxury And Convenience
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$398.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$574.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising disposable income
3.2.1.2 Increasing interests of consumers in home upgradation
3.2.1.3 Changing lifestyles towards convenience and luxury
3.2.1.4 Rise in popularity of smart home living
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Rapidly changing consumer preferences
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision
3.3.3 Consumer Product Adoption
3.3.4 Preferred Distribution Channel
3.3.5 Preferred Price Range
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Fixtures
5.2.1 Toilets
5.2.2 Sinks
5.2.3 Bathtubs
5.2.4 Showers
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Faucets and showerheads
5.4 Cabinets and vanities
5.5 Lighting
5.6 Wall coverings
5.7 Flooring
5.8 Doors and windows
5.9 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Stainless steel
6.3 Stone
6.4 Ceramic
6.5 Glass
6.6 Metal
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sale
8.3 Indirect sale
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Delta Faucet Company
10.2 Duravit AG
10.3 Elkay Manufacturing Company
10.4 Gessi S.p.A.
10.5 Grohe AG
10.6 Hansgrohe SE
10.7 Hindware Homes
10.8 Ideal Standard International
10.9 Jaquar Group
10.10 Kohler Co.
10.11 LIXIL Corporation
10.12 Masco Corporation
10.13 Moen Incorporated
10.14 Roca Sanitario S.A.
10.15 Teka Group
