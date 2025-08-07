Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Players And Forecast To 2032

Convenience Stores Market Size

Crowdfunding Market Research Report By, Funding Type, Platform Type, Investor Type, Industry Vertical, Regional

WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Crowdfunding Market continues to demonstrate resilience and niche growth in the global fundraising ecosystem. As of 2023, the market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion and is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 to USD 1.27 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.40% over the forecast period (2024–2032). This modest yet steady expansion is primarily driven by increasing awareness of alternative financing models, digital innovation, and rising entrepreneurial activity across various sectors.Key Market Drivers1. Increased Entrepreneurial Ventures & StartupsThe growing number of startups and small businesses seeking capital outside traditional avenues like banks and VCs is a major growth driver for the crowdfunding market. Crowdfunding offers a low-barrier entry to raise funds from a wide audience.2. Digitalization and Social Media InfluenceSocial media platforms and crowdfunding portals such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe have revolutionized the way campaigns reach audiences. A single viral campaign can raise millions, driving popularity and adoption globally.3. Rise in Social and Creative ProjectsCreative professionals, social activists, and nonprofit organizations increasingly turn to crowdfunding to fund films, art, community projects, and disaster relief, expanding the market beyond commercial uses.4. Adoption of Blockchain and Smart ContractsBlockchain technology is introducing greater transparency and security in crowdfunding, especially in equity-based models. Smart contracts automate fund disbursement based on preset milestones, enhancing investor confidence.Get a FREE Sample Report -Market Challenges1. Regulatory UncertaintyVarying rules across regions for equity-based and reward-based crowdfunding can deter campaigners and backers alike, affecting cross-border investments.2. Project Failures and Trust IssuesA significant challenge is the failure rate of crowdfunded projects or misuse of funds, which can lead to donor/investor mistrust.Key Companies in the Crowdfunding Market.Kickstarter PBC.Indiegogo, Inc..GoFundMe Inc..Crowdcube Limited.Seedrs Limited.Fundable LLC.Patreon.Mightycause.StartEngine.Fundly.Ketto.Milaap.Crowdfunder UK.Wefunder Inc..ChuffedThese platforms are innovating through advanced features such as live campaign tracking, built-in marketing tools, and seamless integration with social media.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Market Segmentation1. By Type.Reward-Based Crowdfunding: Donors receive a product or service in return..Equity-Based Crowdfunding: Backers receive equity or shares in the company..Donation-Based Crowdfunding: Popular for social, religious, or charity campaigns..Debt-Based Crowdfunding: Also known as peer-to-peer lending.2. By End-User.Startups & Entrepreneurs.Nonprofits & NGOs.Creative Projects.Healthcare & Medical Expenses.Technology & Innovation Ventures3. By Platform Model.All-Or-Nothing: Funds are only released if the goal is met..Keep-It-All: Campaigners retain whatever amount is raised.4. By Region.North America: Leading due to mature platforms and high digital penetration..Europe: Strong regulatory support in the UK, Germany, and France..Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, with India and China showing notable growth..Latin America: Emerging market with growing interest in equity crowdfunding..Middle East & Africa: Early-stage adoption but rising in social cause funding.Browse In-depth Market Research Report:While the Crowdfunding Market is growing at a moderate pace, it continues to play a transformative role in reshaping access to capital, especially for underserved groups and early-stage ventures. The coming years will likely see greater adoption of blockchain-based platforms, hybrid fundraising models, and regional expansion of niche crowdfunding platforms targeting specific industries or causes.Related Reports:Automotive Insurance Market-Electric Vehicle Insurance Market-Motor Insurance Market-Travel Insurance Market-Online Payment Gateway Market-About Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Sagar Kadam

Market Research Future

+ +1 628-258-0071

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.