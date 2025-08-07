Yogi Babu Makes His Telugu Debut With Gurram Paapi Reddy Joins Hands With Legendary Comedian Brahmanandam

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu is all set to make his much-awaited debut in the Telugu film industry with director Murali Manohar Reddy's upcoming Telugu film, 'Gurram Paapi Reddy'.

'Gurram Paapi Reddy' features Padma Shri awardee and comedy legend Brahmanandam in the lead role. The project was already garnering a lot of attention. Now, with the addition of Yogi Babu, who is known for his impeccable comic timing and impactful screen presence, the buzz has only gotten stronger.

Needless to say, the film has triggered huge expectations as it will feature two comedic powerhouses from two major South Indian industries together.

Yogi Babu, who has carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema with a wide range of memorable roles, will be looking to repeat the feat in Tollywood.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that during the course of the shoot, a warm bond blossomed between the two stalwarts.

Recently, Brahmanandam, in a heartwarming gesture, invited Yogi Babu to his residence, where they spent quality time, sharing laughter, stories, and camaraderie. As a token of affection and respect, Brahmanandam gifted Yogi Babu a copy of his celebrated book“Naan Brahmanandam”.

Speaking about the experience, Yogi Babu expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying,

“I am truly elated and overwhelmed by the warm reception I have received from the Telugu industry. Being welcomed so graciously by a legendary figure like Brahmanandam sir is a moment I will cherish forever. His gesture of gifting me his book was deeply touching.”

The collaboration of Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu in Gurram Paapi Reddy promises a delightful treat for audiences. The film is expected to be a landmark in South Indian cinema, not only for its humour but also for the rare and endearing cross-industry collaboration.