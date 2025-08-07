BJP Backs PM Modi's China Visit Oppn Questions Outcomes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the BJP on Thursday welcomed the move as a diplomatic necessity to maintain stable relations with India's neighbours, while the Opposition has raised questions about its purpose and potential benefits.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said,“China is our neighbouring country, and it's important to maintain good relations. We've always believed in strengthening ties with our neighbours, including Pakistan. Dialogue and diplomacy are key.”

However, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal downplayed the visit, saying,“PM Modi often travels abroad. It's a routine diplomatic engagement involving political, business, and strategic discussions. But if this visit is prompted by US-imposed tariffs or global tensions, then that needs to be clarified.”

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal took a sharper stance, saying,“PM Modi has travelled the world and projected himself as a 'Vishwaguru'. But during critical moments like 'Operation Sindoor', we found ourselves isolated. What difference will this visit make? The Prime Minister should clearly state its objectives and expected outcomes.”

The visit marks PM Modi's first trip to China since 2019, although he did meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.

This trip comes at a delicate time, with rising trade tensions following US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods and levy additional duties over India's purchase of Russian oil. Strategists suggest that PM Modi's visit could signal a recalibration of India-China ties - possibly as a counterbalance to US pressure.

However, the backdrop is complex. India remains wary of China's unwavering support to Pakistan and the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in April. In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a joint SCO Defence statement after it omitted any mention of the Pahalgam attack while including references to Balochistan.