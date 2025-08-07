Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese Military Jet Goes Down in Pacific During Training

2025-08-07 04:37:17
(MENAFN) A Japanese F-2A fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday during a routine training mission, the country’s air force confirmed.

According to media, the single-engine jet from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces went down off the eastern coast of Japan. The pilot was successfully rescued and is safe, the report said.

The Air Self-Defense Force stated the crash occurred shortly after midday local time, following the jet’s departure from Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture.

“No damage to vessels at the accident site has been reported so far,” the air force said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

This incident follows a fatal accident in May, when a T-4 military training aircraft went down in Aichi Prefecture, resulting in the deaths of both crew members.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

