MBSC Students Begin Transformative Summer@Babson Program in the United States
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Wellesley, MA – August 6, 2025 — Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) has launched the seventh edition of its acclaimed Summer@Babson program, bringing together 162 master-level students from its Executive MBA (EMBA), Master in Finance (MiF), and Master in Management (MiM) programs for an intensive academic and entrepreneurial experience at Babson College in Massachusetts, sponsored by the Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL).
The students arrived on Babson’s campus on Sunday, July 20, and were warmly welcomed by Babson College President Dr. Stephen Spinelli Jr., Babson Global President and CEO Mr. David Abdow, and a distinguished team of faculty and staff led by Kim Stanhouse, the Director of the Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. The program is hosted on Babson’s campus, with MBSC students residing in Babson’s dormitories, fostering a dynamic and immersive learning environment.
Classes commenced on Monday, July 21, and will run through Friday, July 25. During this week, students will engage in a rigorous curriculum designed to deepen their understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation. Topics include leadership, marketing in the age of artificial intelligence, strategic branding, personal branding, and the art of pitching, including Babson’s signature Rocket Pitch methodology. The program also emphasizes action planning and real-world application, guided by a diverse group of Babson faculty renowned for their expertise in entrepreneurial education.
Summer@Babson is a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between MBSC and Babson Global, which is a founding partner of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to cultivating entrepreneurial leadership and advancing global business education.
Located in King Abdullah Economic City — a contemporary urban center on the Red Sea coast — MBSC offers an unparalleled modern educational environment for students and faculty alike. With campuses in KAEC and Riyadh, the College delivers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia. Through practical, hands-on experiential learning, MBSC is shaping a new generation of transformative leaders prepared to navigate complexity and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s progress.
As a proudly Saudi institution aligned with Vision 2030, MBSC continues to cultivate changemakers who are not only job seekers, but job creators — equipped with the entrepreneurial mindset and leadership capacity to drive economic diversification and national advancement
-End-
