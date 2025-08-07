Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio states US sees Ukraine peace ‘closer than yesterday’

2025-08-07 04:33:20
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of peace in Ukraine, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Rubio described the day’s developments as promising: “We’re definitely closer than we were yesterday — when we weren’t close at all.” However, he acknowledged that a resolution would still require difficult compromises.

While there was no discussion of a specific timeline for a ceasefire, Rubio noted that the US now has a clearer idea of what Russia might demand in any future peace agreement — although he declined to reveal those details.

“Everyone wants the war to end,” Rubio said, “but the key issue remains reaching terms both sides can agree on.” If that happens, he suggested, a high-level diplomatic summit involving US President Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could follow.

The Kremlin described the three-hour talks with Witkoff as “constructive and useful,” while Trump called the meeting “highly productive” in a post on Truth Social, expressing hope that efforts to end the conflict would accelerate in the near future.

Moscow has reiterated its willingness to reach a peace agreement but maintains that any deal must take into account the current situation on the ground and address the underlying causes of the war.

