Acer Announces Net Income For Q2'25 At NT$1.08 Billion, Up 110.6% Quarter-On-Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Despite the influence from exchange rates and tariffs, consolidated revenues reached NT$66.53 billion, up 8.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and flattish year-over-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$6.73 billion with 10.1% margin and 3.9% growth QoQ; operating income was NT$734 million with 1.1% margin; net income[1] was NT$1.08 billion, up 110.6% QoQ with earnings-per-share NT$0.36. For H1 2025 Acer's consolidated revenues reached NT$127.87 billion with flattish growth YoY; gross profits reached NT$13.21 billion with 10.3% margin; operating income was NT$1.77 billion with 1.4% margin; and net income[1] was NT$1.60 billion with earnings-per-share of NT$0.53. Acer will launch new products across its portfolio at its next@acer global press conference held on September 3 in Berlin. The company will also showcase AI solutions across hardware, software, and services.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

