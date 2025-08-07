Acer Announces Net Income For Q2'25 At NT$1.08 Billion, Up 110.6% Quarter-On-Quarter
[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc.
