High-End, Luxury & Design Furniture World Market Report 2025, With Over 500 Flagship / Monobrand Stores Identified, Together With Over 1300 Dealers
Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for High-End, Luxury & Design Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Accounting for nearly 15% of the world furniture market, the high-end furniture segment emerges as a strategic and dynamic driver within the global furniture industry. North America is the largest market, largely due to its concentration of affluent consumers, including over 40% of global millionaires. Asia-Pacific and Europe follow in market size, while India and the Gulf countries stand out among the fastest-growing regions, driven by wealth concentration, urban development, ambitious real estate investments and evolving lifestyles.
Despite ongoing uncertainty, rapid transformation, and geopolitical challenges, this segment has demonstrated greater stability and independence from short-term fluctuations, such as trade shocks, and has been driven by long-term structural trends: growth of high-net-worth individuals (nearly 60 million of millionaires worldwide, +30% in Asia and Pacific in the last five years), urban concentration of wealth (top 10 cities in the world are home to more than 15% of global ultra-wealthy individuals), and the evolution of consumer preferences toward design, exclusivity and custom furniture. Those have favoured a customer base expansion globally.
The World Market for High-End, Luxury & Design Furniture report offers a comprehensive in-depth analysis of the high-end furniture market worldwide, providing market size (2019-2024) and forecasts 2025, 2025-2028 at world, area and country level; an analysis of the main demand drivers; breakdown of the market by product and by end-user; in-depth analysis of the competition, clustering of main players by their market of reference, M&A activity and retail strategies; selection of potential 35 cities for high-end furniture demand.
Report Structure and Contents
An Executive Summary opens the study with a snapshot of major insights and trends shaping the global high-end furniture sector and the main findings, delving into drivers and key factors fuelling demand, such as global wealth distribution, the number of millionaires and billionaires, luxury tourism, branded residences, and the superyacht industry. Companies features and strategies are summarized.
Comprehensive global analysis of the high-end, design, luxury furniture market, including:
- The size of the high-end furniture market in 2024 and forecasts 2025, 2025-2028, at world, area and country level. An analysis of the main demand drivers: global wealth, number of millionaires, luxury hotels, branded residences, superyachts, international tourism An import flows analysis: major imports flows from most important countries for high-end furniture production The breakdown of the market by product: upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, dining and living (incl. tables and chairs), outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, office furniture and bathroom furniture. The breakdown of the market by end-user: residential, hospitality, luxury Retail/shopfitting, office, marine (cruises/yachts) Competition analysis: identification of main players for each category (ultra-luxury / bespoke furniture, luxury/fashion-branded, high-end design / signature design, design oriented/upper middle). Profiles and distribution channels for main players are provided. M&A deals analysis: main deals between 2019-2025
Regional and Country-Level Analysis
The high-end, design, luxury furniture market is analysed by area and for selected countries, including:
- The size of the high-end furniture market (2019-2024) and forecasts 2025, 2025-2028. An analysis of the main demand drivers An import flows analysis: major imports flows from most important countries for high-end furniture production Competition analysis: identification of main players for each area / country by total turnover Distribution system insights: main trends, selection of high-end furniture dealers
Geographical coverage : European Union + UK, NO, CH; Central Eastern Europe; North America; Asia and Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa/Gulf countries.
Country level: Germany, UK, France, Italy, USA, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Gulf Countries, Brazil, Russia. *For Russia only sector basic data available; for South Korea high-end furniture manufacturers not available.
Hot Topic: The Potential High-End Furniture Market in A Selection of Cities Worldwide and Flagship Stores
This part includes in-depth analysis on the potential high-end furniture markets in a selection of 35 cities worldwide based on criteria such as the number of ultra-rich individuals, economic growth, and the presence of high-end brands, together with the distribution analysis of 45 leading international high-end design brands. More than 500 flagship / monobrand stores have been identified, together with more than 1300 dealers.
Each city profile includes:
- Population and its growth rate, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 Total Gross domestic product, US$ billion Number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, billionaires Maps of most representative streets/districts for furniture flagship/monobrand stores in the city High-end design furniture flagship/monobrand stores in the city (brand, store name, address) High-end design furniture dealers in the city (store name, selection of brands offered, address)
High-end design /fashion brands considered in the distribution analysis:
- Antonio Lupi Arclinea Armani Casa Arper B&B Italia Bentley Home Boffi|DePadova Bugatti Home bulthaup Calligaris Cappellini Carl Hansen & Son Cassina Cattelan Ceccotti Cinna DeSede Dolce&Gabbana Casa Edra Fendi Casa Flexform Fritz Hansen Henge JANUS et Cie Kartell Lago Lema Ligne Roset Luxence-Luxury Living Minotti Molteni Muuto Poggenpohl Poliform Poltrona Frau Rimadesio rochebobois SieMatic Trussardi Casa Turri UniFor Versace Home Visionnaire Vitra Walter Knoll
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: The World Market for High-End, Luxury & Design Furniture
1. World Scenario
- Global demand drivers: wealth, millionaires, tourism, branded residences, superyachts Key figures on global wealth distribution and population Trends in luxury hospitality and real estate
2. High-End Furniture Market Size
- Global market value (2019-2024), by region, country Top 10 countries by market size Import flows by country and region Market breakdown by product and end-user
3. Market Forecasts (2025, 2025-2028)
- Growth projections by world, region, country Forecasted demand drivers
4. Competition
- Leading manufacturers of High-End Furniture by segment: Ultra-luxury / Bespoke, Luxury / Fashion-branded, High-end Design / Signature, Design-oriented / Upper-middle market Distribution strategies and flagship store networks M&A activity (2019-2025)
HIGH END FURNITURE. ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
5. Europe
- Market drivers, size, forecasts, and competition Country focus: Germany, UK, France, Italy Imports, key manufacturers, and retailers
6. North America
- Market drivers, size, forecasts, and competition Country focus: USA and Canada Imports, key manufacturers, and retailers
7. Asia-Pacific
- Market drivers, size, forecasts, and competition Country focus: China, Japan, India, South Korea Imports, key manufacturers, and retailers
8. Gulf Countries
- Market drivers, size, forecasts, and competition Imports, key manufacturers, and retailers
OTHER COUNTRIES
9. Russia
- Market trends, forecasts
10. Brazil
- Market drivers, imports, forecasts, and competition
HIGH-END FURNITURE MARKET: GLOBAL CITIES AND FLAGSHIP STORES
- Focus on 35 selected cities worldwide: City-by-city profiles Demand drivers: population, GDP, number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, billionaires Analysis of 45 leading European high-end / design furniture brands by distribution channels Mapping of flagship and mono-brand stores (brand, store name, address) and dealers (store name, selection of brands offered, address) Most representative streets/districts for furniture flagship/monobrand stores in the city represented in specific maps
