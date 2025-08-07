Turkey Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 2025 Output To Grow By 3.7% This Year - 100+ Kpis, Market Size & Forecast By End Markets, Precast Products, And Precast Materials 2020-2029
Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction market in Turkey is expected to grow by 3.7% on annual basis to reach TRY 69.52 billion in 2025.
The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of TRY 67.01 billion to approximately TRY 81.53 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Turkey. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.
Research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector
- Residential Single-Family Multi Family Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other Institutional Industrial
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods
- Panelised construction Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material
- Aluminium Wood Iron & Steel Concrete Glass Other
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product
- Building Superstructure Roof Construction Floor Construction Interior Room Modules Exterior Walls Columns & Beams Other
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material
- Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
Turkey Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product
- Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
