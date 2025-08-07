NVS Energy Industria Lda Joins The Methanol Institute As Key New Member In Africa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is delighted to introduce MP –NVS Commodities Materials and Services (NVS), the technical division of NVS Energy Industria Lda, as its newest member. The company, celebrating its 15th year, is 100% Angolan-owned and was founded with the goal of supporting the fast growth of the Angolan market in the oil and gas sector by providing efficient, dynamic and innovative solutions.Driven by its ambition to position Angola as a key hub for sustainability, NVS aims to supply up to 20,000 metric tons of methanol per year to major sectors including oil and gas, marine, road transport, and agricultural machinery services. In parallel, the company is developing a project to produce green methanol by capturing carbon dioxide-initially from crude oil separation and natural gas production facilities across the continent, starting in Angola. Future plans also include capturing CO2 from train emissions along the“Lobito Corridor,” and eventually from livestock farms, as Africa increasingly boosts its domestic food production to reduce reliance on imports.The NVS team supports 13 clients – major oil companies and service providers in the region – and has already contributed to more than 350 partnerships. In the oil and gas sector, NVS recruits technical professionals who provide local insight and best practices for Angola's energy sector. This makes the company a major player in the energy transition of the African continent, driving change by taking actions that replicate global efforts in this segment.“We are pleased to welcome NVS Energy Industria Lda to the Methanol Institute,” said MI CEO Alexander Döll.“Their dedication to providing top-tier services and local content to their clients while supporting the global transition to sustainable energy, aligns with our vision of promoting fuel alternatives all around the world.”For more information on NVS Energy Industria Lda, visit their website .About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world's leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipping companies, and technology providers. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook.

