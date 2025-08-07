403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB reports teens recruited by Kiev caught for scheme to kill Russian officer
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the arrest of two teenagers in Novosibirsk for allegedly attempting to poison a Russian military officer under the direction of Ukrainian intelligence.
According to a statement released on Thursday, the minors were recruited online through a site promoting fast money-making schemes. After being contacted, they were remotely coordinated by handlers in Ukraine and received instructions via the messaging platform Telegram. Investigators confirmed this through evidence found on the teens’ confiscated devices.
The suspects were reportedly given three containers filled with toxic chemicals designed to trigger acute heart failure and potentially kill the officer. These substances were applied to the officer’s car door handle and side mirror. The FSB did not disclose the exact chemical agents used.
Thanks to a joint operation between the FSB and Russia’s Investigative Committee, the assassination attempt was foiled, and the officer was not harmed. Authorities have opened a criminal case for attempted group murder.
The FSB noted that this incident is part of a broader trend in which Ukrainian special services have allegedly used sabotage tactics to target Russian military personnel and public figures since the conflict escalated in 2022.
Previously, the agency reported several foiled plots tied to Ukrainian intelligence, including plans to assassinate defense plant employees in Yaroslavl using toxic substances in vehicle air systems, poison food at a pilot celebration in Armavir, and contaminate humanitarian supplies for Russian forces. In those cases, suspects were charged with planning terrorist attacks and high treason.
According to a statement released on Thursday, the minors were recruited online through a site promoting fast money-making schemes. After being contacted, they were remotely coordinated by handlers in Ukraine and received instructions via the messaging platform Telegram. Investigators confirmed this through evidence found on the teens’ confiscated devices.
The suspects were reportedly given three containers filled with toxic chemicals designed to trigger acute heart failure and potentially kill the officer. These substances were applied to the officer’s car door handle and side mirror. The FSB did not disclose the exact chemical agents used.
Thanks to a joint operation between the FSB and Russia’s Investigative Committee, the assassination attempt was foiled, and the officer was not harmed. Authorities have opened a criminal case for attempted group murder.
The FSB noted that this incident is part of a broader trend in which Ukrainian special services have allegedly used sabotage tactics to target Russian military personnel and public figures since the conflict escalated in 2022.
Previously, the agency reported several foiled plots tied to Ukrainian intelligence, including plans to assassinate defense plant employees in Yaroslavl using toxic substances in vehicle air systems, poison food at a pilot celebration in Armavir, and contaminate humanitarian supplies for Russian forces. In those cases, suspects were charged with planning terrorist attacks and high treason.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment