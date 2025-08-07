Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


FSB reports teens recruited by Kiev caught for scheme to kill Russian officer

2025-08-07 04:24:05
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the arrest of two teenagers in Novosibirsk for allegedly attempting to poison a Russian military officer under the direction of Ukrainian intelligence.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the minors were recruited online through a site promoting fast money-making schemes. After being contacted, they were remotely coordinated by handlers in Ukraine and received instructions via the messaging platform Telegram. Investigators confirmed this through evidence found on the teens’ confiscated devices.

The suspects were reportedly given three containers filled with toxic chemicals designed to trigger acute heart failure and potentially kill the officer. These substances were applied to the officer’s car door handle and side mirror. The FSB did not disclose the exact chemical agents used.

Thanks to a joint operation between the FSB and Russia’s Investigative Committee, the assassination attempt was foiled, and the officer was not harmed. Authorities have opened a criminal case for attempted group murder.

The FSB noted that this incident is part of a broader trend in which Ukrainian special services have allegedly used sabotage tactics to target Russian military personnel and public figures since the conflict escalated in 2022.

Previously, the agency reported several foiled plots tied to Ukrainian intelligence, including plans to assassinate defense plant employees in Yaroslavl using toxic substances in vehicle air systems, poison food at a pilot celebration in Armavir, and contaminate humanitarian supplies for Russian forces. In those cases, suspects were charged with planning terrorist attacks and high treason.

