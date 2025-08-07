Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Reports 1.9 Percent Decline in June Industrial Output

Germany Reports 1.9 Percent Decline in June Industrial Output


2025-08-07 04:22:00
(MENAFN) Germany’s industrial production sharply declined by 1.9% month-over-month in June, marking its lowest point since May 2020, according to data released Thursday by the country’s statistical agency, Destatis.

This monthly drop worsened significantly from May’s revised 0.1% decrease, underperforming market expectations, which had forecast a more moderate 0.4% decline for June.

The steep downturn was primarily driven by a 5.3% fall in machinery and equipment manufacturing.

Significant contractions were also reported in the pharmaceutical sector and food industry, which plunged by 11% and 6.3%, respectively.

"By contrast, the growth recorded in energy production (+3.1%) had a positive effect," Destatis noted.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production in June dropped even further by 2.8% compared to May.

"Within industry, decreases were reported in all three major groups. The production of consumer goods fell by 5.6%, capital goods production by 3.2% and intermediate goods production by 0.6%. Outside industry, production in construction increased by 0.7%," the report detailed.

On a yearly basis, industrial output excluding energy and construction slid 4.7% compared to June 2024.

Overall, Germany’s industrial production contracted by 3.6% year-over-year in June.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109897201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search