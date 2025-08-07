403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Reports 1.9 Percent Decline in June Industrial Output
(MENAFN) Germany’s industrial production sharply declined by 1.9% month-over-month in June, marking its lowest point since May 2020, according to data released Thursday by the country’s statistical agency, Destatis.
This monthly drop worsened significantly from May’s revised 0.1% decrease, underperforming market expectations, which had forecast a more moderate 0.4% decline for June.
The steep downturn was primarily driven by a 5.3% fall in machinery and equipment manufacturing.
Significant contractions were also reported in the pharmaceutical sector and food industry, which plunged by 11% and 6.3%, respectively.
"By contrast, the growth recorded in energy production (+3.1%) had a positive effect," Destatis noted.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production in June dropped even further by 2.8% compared to May.
"Within industry, decreases were reported in all three major groups. The production of consumer goods fell by 5.6%, capital goods production by 3.2% and intermediate goods production by 0.6%. Outside industry, production in construction increased by 0.7%," the report detailed.
On a yearly basis, industrial output excluding energy and construction slid 4.7% compared to June 2024.
Overall, Germany’s industrial production contracted by 3.6% year-over-year in June.
This monthly drop worsened significantly from May’s revised 0.1% decrease, underperforming market expectations, which had forecast a more moderate 0.4% decline for June.
The steep downturn was primarily driven by a 5.3% fall in machinery and equipment manufacturing.
Significant contractions were also reported in the pharmaceutical sector and food industry, which plunged by 11% and 6.3%, respectively.
"By contrast, the growth recorded in energy production (+3.1%) had a positive effect," Destatis noted.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production in June dropped even further by 2.8% compared to May.
"Within industry, decreases were reported in all three major groups. The production of consumer goods fell by 5.6%, capital goods production by 3.2% and intermediate goods production by 0.6%. Outside industry, production in construction increased by 0.7%," the report detailed.
On a yearly basis, industrial output excluding energy and construction slid 4.7% compared to June 2024.
Overall, Germany’s industrial production contracted by 3.6% year-over-year in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment