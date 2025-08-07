403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump instructs team to prepare Putin meeting ‘fast’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his team to act quickly in organizing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report by CNN on Wednesday. The directive reportedly came after Putin proposed a face-to-face meeting during discussions with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff earlier that day, CNN said, citing anonymous White House sources.
Trump's staff has already started planning for the potential summit, despite the typically lengthy preparation such high-level engagements require. CNN noted that Trump was adamant about expediting the process, although no date or venue has been finalized. Talks could reportedly begin as early as next week.
Earlier, Trump expressed optimism about the Putin-Witkoff talks, suggesting a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could be on the horizon. “There is a good chance there could be a meeting very soon,” he told reporters, adding that the discussions had gone well.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that if peace negotiations progress, a three-way summit between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky could take place.
The New York Times also reported that Trump shared his intent to meet with Putin in a recent call with European leaders, revealing plans for a trilateral summit following a one-on-one discussion with the Russian president.
The Kremlin has not confirmed any arrangements. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that time is needed to mend U.S.-Russia relations, which, he said, hit a historic low under former President Joe Biden.
Trump's staff has already started planning for the potential summit, despite the typically lengthy preparation such high-level engagements require. CNN noted that Trump was adamant about expediting the process, although no date or venue has been finalized. Talks could reportedly begin as early as next week.
Earlier, Trump expressed optimism about the Putin-Witkoff talks, suggesting a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could be on the horizon. “There is a good chance there could be a meeting very soon,” he told reporters, adding that the discussions had gone well.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that if peace negotiations progress, a three-way summit between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky could take place.
The New York Times also reported that Trump shared his intent to meet with Putin in a recent call with European leaders, revealing plans for a trilateral summit following a one-on-one discussion with the Russian president.
The Kremlin has not confirmed any arrangements. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that time is needed to mend U.S.-Russia relations, which, he said, hit a historic low under former President Joe Biden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment