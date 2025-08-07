UAE: Vote Now To Help 6 People Win Dh100,000 In 'Dear Big Ticket' Season 3

Public voting is now open for 'Dear Big Ticket' Season 3 and help people win Dh100,000. The campaign will run for three weeks and six winners will walk away with Dh100,000 each.

The wish submission period for 'Dear Big Ticket' Season 3 has ended, and now, UAE residents are invited to shape the outcome by voting for the wishes that inspire them most. By casting vote, you will help someone turn their dream into a reality and also enter the Big Ticket weekly draws.

Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance

Over the past weeks, the campaign has received heartfelt submissions from across the country, with wishes across five meaningful categories: Health & Wellbeing, Education, Housing & Accommodation, Business & Entrepreneurship, and Family Reunion. These stories reflect the hopes, challenges, and aspirations of individuals from all walks of life.

Now, the Season 3 enters the public voting period. Each week from August 4 to August 24, five shortlisted wishes will be revealed on You can watch their stories and vote for the three that move you the most each week.

By voting for your favourite wish, not only do you get to help decide which dreams come true, but you'll also be entered into a weekly draw to win one of five Big Tickets, just for taking part.

Each week, the two most-voted wishes from the five shortlisted will be awarded Dh100,000 to bring their dreams to life. Winners will be revealed between September 1 and 15.

The remaining nine shortlisted wishes will each receive Dh10,000 as a gesture of support and encouragement.