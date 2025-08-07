Dubai Student Turns Millionaire At 18, Days Before Starting University In The US
At just 18, Wayne Nash D'Souza has become a millionaire, all because he decided to give it a try and buy a Dubai Duty Free ticket.
"We usually buy tickets just for the fun of it when we travel, but since I was going to the US for four years, I wanted to try myself," said the Dubai-born Indian student who won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw .Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance
Wayne struck gold with ticket number 4463 in Series 510, which he purchased on July 26 at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport, just before boarding a flight to Los Angeles with his family. Speaking from the US, where he is studying aerospace engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Wayne said the timing of the win couldn't have been better.
"I used my dad's account because I didn't have time to set up an account since turning 18 yet. I was feeling lucky and had a gut feeling that something good is going to happen,” said Wayne.
“My sister and I insisted on buying the ticket, and Dad finally relented. I am happy I followed my instinct. This is going to help in a big way with my university fees,” he added.
Wayne's family, originally from Mumbai, are frequent travellers and long-time participants in Dubai Duty Free promotions.“I think my parents buy tickets regularly when they travel. I have been travelling since I was five, but they have probably been doing it for over 30 years,” he added.
Wayne said that he wants his family to be in a good headspace and in good health,“because that is the most important thing for us."
“My future plans with the money are undecided yet, I will do a lot of research before carefully considering investing,” he said.
The call announcing the big win came at 1.30am in the US.“I was half asleep and exhausted from a full day at Universal Studios," said Wayne.“I didn't believe it at first, it felt surreal. I immediately thanked God and was too excited to sleep after that."
The family is currently in Los Angeles to support Wayne's sister, who is pursuing a career in music. After completing their visit, they will fly to Chicago, where Wayne will begin his university journey.
Wayne is the 255th Indian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began in 1999.
