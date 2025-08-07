Residential Carpet Roll Market Forecast And Competition Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Dixie Group & Other Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Carpet Roll Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Carpet Roll Market was valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2034. This market is gaining momentum as homeowners focus on interior comfort, sustainability, and aesthetics.

With rising housing construction and renovation rates in urban areas, carpet rolls are becoming a top flooring choice, offering a soft, warm, and sound-absorbing surface. As home design trends shift toward cozy and personalized interiors, consumers are choosing carpet rolls for both function and flair. Interior decorators and real estate professionals recommend carpeted floors to boost property appeal and resale value. New homeowners, particularly millennials, prefer easy-to-install, low-maintenance flooring with modern aesthetics. With a variety of textures, patterns, and sustainable materials, carpet rolls are seen as a practical and stylish investment.

Market expansion is fueled by rising home renovation activity in developed regions and urbanization in emerging economies. As new housing developments emerge and older homes undergo upgrades, flooring remains a critical focus. Carpet rolls provide comfort, sound insulation, and design versatility, making them popular among first-time buyers and those upgrading spaces. The demand for budget-friendly, visually appealing, and easy-to-lay flooring solutions is surging in new constructions and renovated residences.

Urban population growth has led to a noticeable uptick in compact living spaces, especially in metro cities. Carpet rolls offer space-saving, practical flooring that's easy to handle and maintain. As eco-conscious living gains traction, recycled fiber carpets and low-impact production methods are making waves. Consumers are gravitating toward brands offering biodegradable or sustainably sourced materials, and manufacturers embracing these green trends are gaining a competitive edge.

By product type, the loop carpets segment generated USD 7.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2034. Their popularity stems from their stain resistance, superior durability, and hassle-free upkeep. Built for high-traffic areas, loop carpets hold their form due to continuous fiber construction, reducing shedding and wear. Their tight weave gives a firm feel underfoot, which appeals to households seeking long-term resilience.

Based on materials, the wool segment accounted for USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2034. Wool is noted for its natural softness, renewability, and longevity. It retains its appearance in busy areas and offers thermal insulation and flame resistance, positioning it as a premium residential flooring option.

The U.S. Residential Carpet Roll Market generated USD 4.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 7.2 billion by 2034. The demand is driven by strong housing trends, high home improvement spending, and a preference for cozy flooring. Single-family homes across the U.S. significantly contribute due to their use of carpets for warmth and noise control.

To expand their footprint, companies like Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Dixie Group, Kraus Flooring, J+J Flooring Group, Bentley Mills, Godfrey Hirst Carpets, Mohawk Industries, Masland Carpets, Interface, Phenix Flooring, Engineered Floors, and Stanton Carpet are prioritizing eco-friendly product innovation. Many are strengthening their digital presence, widening retail networks, and offering customization options. Strategic partnerships with builders and home improvement retailers, along with launches tailored to modern lifestyles, are helping brands gain visibility and foster long-term customer loyalty.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes