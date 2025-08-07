Residential Carpet Roll Market Forecast And Competition Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Dixie Group & Other Industry Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$24.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Manufacturers
3.8 Distributors
3.9 Retailers
3.10 Impact on forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Rising home renovations
3.10.1.2 Growing urbanization
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Preference for hard flooring
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Consumer buying behavior
3.12.1 Demographic trends
3.12.2 Factors affecting buying decisions
3.12.3 Consumer product adoption
3.12.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.12.5 Preferred price range
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Loop
5.3 Cut & loop
5.4 Cut pile (texture)
5.5 Twist frieze
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Nylon
6.3 Wool
6.4 Silk
6.5 Polyester
6.6 Acrylic
6.7 Others (jute, polypropylene, etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Pile Height, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low (less than 1/4")
7.3 Medium (1/4" - 1/2")
7.4 High (1/2" and above)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Thickness, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Less than 6 mm
8.3 6mm -10mm
8.4 10mm - 15mm
8.5 Above 15mm
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Design, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Solid
9.3 Printed
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Price, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Low
10.3 Medium
10.4 High
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Indoor
11.2.1 Living room
11.2.2 Bedroom
11.2.3 Stairs
11.2.4 Dining room
11.2.5 Others (kitchen, basement, home theater, etc.)
11.3 Outdoor
11.3.1 Garden
11.3.2 Pool
11.3.3 Others
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Online
12.3 Offline
Chapter 13 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Square Meters)
13.1 Key trends
13.2 North America
13.2.1 U.S.
13.2.2 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Spain
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 India
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.4 South Korea
13.4.5 Australia
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.2 Mexico
13.6 MEA
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 Beaulieu International Group
14.2 Bentley Mills
14.3 Dixie Group
14.4 Engineered Floors
14.5 Godfrey Hirst Carpets
14.6 Interface
14.7 J+J Flooring Group
14.8 Kraus Flooring
14.9 Masland Carpets
14.10 Milliken & Company
14.11 Mohawk Industries
14.12 Phenix Flooring
14.13 Shaw Industries Group
14.14 Stanton Carpet
14.15 Tarkett
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment