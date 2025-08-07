Glassware Market Trends And Investment Opportunities 2025-2034: Eco-Friendly And High-Performance Products Driving Industry Growth
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$14.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufactures
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Trump administration tariffs analysis
3.2.1 Impact on trade
3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions
3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures
3.2.2 Impact on the industry
3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)
3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials
3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring
3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications
3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (selling price)
3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets
3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics
3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns
3.2.3 Key companies impacted
3.2.4 Strategic industry responses
3.2.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration
3.2.4.2 Pricing and product strategies
3.2.4.3 Policy engagement
3.2.5 Outlook and future considerations
3.3 Supplier landscape
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing demand in hospitality sector
3.6.1.2 Surging popularity of home bars
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Availability of alternative material
3.6.2.2 Fragile and subjected to breakage
3.7 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.7.1 Demographic trends
3.7.2 Factors affecting buying decisions
3.7.3 Product Preference
3.7.4 Preferred price range
3.7.5 Preferred distribution channel
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Serve ware
5.2.1 Serving bowls
5.2.2 Serving trays
5.2.3 Platters
5.2.4 Ohers (glass plates etc.)
5.3 Drinkware
5.3.1 Wine glass
5.3.2 Beer glass
5.3.3 Bottle
5.3.4 Pitchers
5.3.5 Cocktail glasses
5.3.6 Water glasses
5.3.7 Others (juice glasses etc.)
5.4 Cookware
5.4.1 Casserole
5.4.2 Cooking pot
5.4.3 Saucepan
5.4.4 Others (kettle etc.)
5.5 Others (bakeware etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Soda-lime glass
6.3 Borosilicate glass
6.4 Crystal glass
6.5 Lead crystal
6.6 Lead-free crystal
6.7 Others (tempered glass etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 HoReCa
8.3.2 Offices
8.3.3 Hospitals
8.3.4 Others (schools etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.2.1 E-commerce
9.2.2 Company websites
9.3 Offline
9.3.1 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
9.3.2 Specialty stores
9.3.3 Others (department stores etc.)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 American Kitchen
11.2 Anchor Hocking
11.3 Araven
11.4 Baccarat
11.5 Bormioli Rocco
11.6 Borosil
11.7 Cello
11.8 Crystal Bohemia
11.9 Cuisinart
11.10 Groupe SEB
11.11 Goldstar
11.12 La Opala
11.13 Meyer Cookware
11.14 Riedel
11.15 Saint-Louis
