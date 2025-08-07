Championing Aviation Leadership Through Education: Interview With Steve Bentley Fraes

Championing the Future of Aviation Leadership through Education

Steve Bentley, FRAeS, outlines the vision behind Sofema Online's scholarship program to develop future leaders in global aviation.

- Steve Bentley FRAeSSOFIA , SOFIA , BULGARIA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Aviation Leadership Scholarship Program by Sofema Online (SOL) was introduced in 2022 as part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership capabilities within the aviation industry. The program aims to address the gap between technical expertise and leadership competencies by offering structured, certified training to aspiring professionals worldwide.According to Bentley, the initiative was launched to support young professionals with leadership potential.“While technical skills are essential, the ability to lead with vision, resilience, and collaboration defines future industry leaders,” he stated.Program Structure and InvestmentThe scholarship offers access to a six-month training path comprising eight leadership and management courses. Each course leads to certification and is accompanied by interactive workshops. Participants who complete the curriculum are eligible for the Future Aviation Leaders Scholarship Certificate.Sofema Online allocates €50,000 annually to support the program.Selection Criteria and ApproachApplicants are evaluated based on responses to 15 questions and a written motivation letter . The selection process prioritizes authenticity and ambition. The program emphasizes personal growth and leadership readiness rather than previous leadership experience.“We are looking for individuals with a passion for aviation and a desire to develop professionally,” Bentley noted, adding that the process is designed to identify genuine voices rather than formulaic responses.Sofema Online's Role in the Aviation Training EcosystemSofema Online (SOL), the e-learning arm of Sofema Aviation Services, provides more than 400 aviation courses and diplomas to over 100,000 students globally. The platform focuses on regulatory-compliant training designed to meet the evolving demands of aviation professionals.Industry Relevance and Future OutlookThe scholarship is structured to reflect the industry's growing need for leaders equipped to navigate post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation, and sustainability challenges. Bentley emphasized the importance of developing emotionally intelligent, technologically proficient, and forward-thinking leaders.With over five decades of experience in aviation, Bentley described the initiative as one of the most meaningful undertakings of his career.“Strong leadership is essential to the continued advancement of aviation,” he concluded.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online provides online regulatory and vocational training solutions for aviation professionals. As a part of Sofema Aviation Services, the platform serves both individuals and organizations seeking flexible, high-quality education tailored to the global aviation environment.

