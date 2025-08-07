403
Senate Discards Sara Duterte’s Impeachment Charges
(MENAFN) The Senate of the Philippines voted on Wednesday to set aside the impeachment charges lodged against Vice President Sara Duterte.
This outcome followed a 19-4 vote supporting a motion to comply with a prior Supreme Court verdict that found the impeachment efforts unconstitutional and effectively suspended the trial, according to an online platform.
As reported by a news outlet, Senator Rodante Marcoleta described the impeachment motion as “dead on arrival,” reflecting its lack of viability from the outset.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto, who opposed the motion, echoed this sentiment by labeling the decision as "dead."
The Supreme Court had previously declared that any further impeachment case could only be filed after Feb. 6 of the following year, citing the constitutional "one-year rule."
This rule stipulates that impeachment procedures can be initiated against a public official only once within a twelve-month period.
A total of four impeachment efforts had been brought against Duterte in the House of Representatives.
The initial three—submitted by private citizens and groups in December 2024—were deemed either “dismissed” or “terminated” once the House proceeded with a fourth complaint in February 2025.
However, the Supreme Court concluded that the fourth case fell within the same twelve-month span as the earlier three, thereby breaching the constitutional limitation.
Vice President Duterte, who is also the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was officially impeached on Feb. 5, when over two-thirds of the House members endorsed a petition demanding her removal from office.
