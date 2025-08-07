Titan Sub Tragedy: Dubai Businessman's Death Deemed Avoidable

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The tragic death of a Dubai-based businessman aboard the Titan submersible could have been prevented, according to a detailed report. The incident, which occurred during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, saw all five passengers on board perish when the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion in the North Atlantic. Among the victims was Shahzada Dawood, a well-known Pakistani-British businessman with deep ties to the Middle East. The new findings from investigations suggest critical lapses in the safety measures that led to the fateful disaster.

The Titan submersible, operated by the OceanGate company, was designed for deep-sea exploration and had made several successful expeditions before its ill-fated journey. On June 18, 2023, the vessel, with five people onboard, embarked on a mission to survey the wreck of the Titanic, located approximately 3,800 metres beneath the surface. However, less than two hours into the descent, the submersible lost communication, prompting immediate search and rescue operations. Tragically, the submersible was confirmed to have imploded, likely due to the immense pressure at that depth. No survivors were found.

In the aftermath of the incident, a comprehensive investigation was launched by the US Coast Guard, with the support of OceanGate and other stakeholders. The report issued highlights several disturbing safety concerns that may have contributed to the loss of life. One of the key findings revealed that the design of the submersible was flawed, especially in terms of its pressure resistance. Titan's hull, made of carbon fibre and titanium, was found to be particularly vulnerable to the crushing pressures encountered at the extreme depths of the ocean.

See also Rupee Edges Lower Against Dirham as Dollar Strengthens

The report also raises alarms over the lack of sufficient safety protocols. Despite previous warnings from experts and engineers about the potential risks of operating the submersible at such depths, OceanGate proceeded without addressing these concerns adequately. Furthermore, it was discovered that the company had a limited track record of using its submersible for commercial passenger voyages to the Titanic wreck, with only a few successful trips before the disaster. This limited experience, paired with a lack of comprehensive safety testing, created a dangerous combination.

Family members of those who perished in the incident have demanded accountability from OceanGate. Dawood's family, in particular, expressed deep anguish, questioning whether the submersible was subjected to the rigorous safety checks expected of high-risk deep-sea vehicles. They have since called for more stringent regulations surrounding private submersible expeditions, pointing to the inadequacies in the oversight of such ventures.

OceanGate, in its defence, has acknowledged the tragic outcome of the mission, yet maintained that its technology was sound. However, the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, who also perished in the implosion, had been previously warned about the unorthodox approach to safety that the firm followed. Rush reportedly ignored concerns from industry professionals and regulators, focusing instead on meeting the growing demand for expeditions to the Titanic wreck. This pursuit of speed and innovation, while admirable, ultimately cost lives.

The findings have sparked wider conversations about the regulation of private deep-sea expeditions. While the ocean exploration industry continues to grow, the Titan tragedy has underscored the need for a more robust framework to ensure the safety of passengers and crew alike. Calls for stricter regulatory oversight, including the requirement of more frequent and detailed safety checks, have gained momentum. There is growing consensus among marine engineers and experts that submersibles should undergo rigorous independent inspections before embarking on any mission.

See also UAE Deepens BRICS Ties at Rio Finance Summit

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?