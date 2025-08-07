Emaar Properties Records 33% Profit Growth In H1 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emaar Properties has reported a 33% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, reaching a total of AED 7.08 billion. The surge in profits is primarily attributed to the company's strong performance in property sales, marking a significant rebound for the Dubai-based developer.

The company's revenue for the period rose by 38% year-on-year, amounting to AED 19.8 billion. This growth was driven by notable gains across its diverse business segments, including development, retail, hospitality, and its expanding international operations. The company's diversified portfolio helped strengthen its position amid global uncertainties, enabling it to capitalise on rising demand for both residential and commercial properties in Dubai.

Emaar's property sales remained the cornerstone of its performance, with the developer reporting substantial activity across its developments. As a result, the company's revenue backlog from property sales surged by 62% compared to the same period last year, reaching AED 146.3 billion by the end of June. This backlog indicates strong future earnings potential for the company, suggesting that the momentum in its core real estate business will continue into the second half of the year.

One of the key drivers behind this growth has been the high demand for residential properties, particularly in premium and luxury segments. The company's flagship developments, such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Hills Estate, continue to attract significant interest from both domestic and international buyers. Additionally, the retail and hospitality arms of the business have been buoyed by the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and a return to normalcy in tourism, contributing further to the strong overall performance.

Internationally, Emaar has also been expanding its reach, with projects in markets such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India. The company's international ventures, which contribute a growing share of its revenues, have provided a hedge against the fluctuating dynamics of the UAE market, particularly in a post-pandemic environment where global markets remain unpredictable.

The hospitality division has also experienced a marked recovery, with hotel bookings returning to pre-pandemic levels. Dubai's status as a leading tourist destination has supported Emaar's hospitality segment, as international visitors continue to flock to the emirate. The company's hotels, such as those in the Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai areas, have benefitted from both business and leisure tourism, bolstering revenue streams.

Looking forward, Emaar's robust financial performance for H1 2025 positions the company well to continue its growth trajectory. The record revenue backlog provides a strong pipeline for future sales, with developments expected to deliver significant returns as they near completion. As a key player in Dubai's real estate market, Emaar's performance is closely watched by investors, analysts, and stakeholders in the industry.

