US Tariffs Of 39% Come Into Force For Switzerland
US-Zölle für Schweiz in Kraft – Bundesrat informiert am Nachmittag
As the federal government announced on Platform X on Thursday morning, it will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon after the delegation returns from the US. A briefing will follow. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to Washington at short notice on Tuesday evening to make a new offer to the representatives of the US government and avert the threat of US tariffs at the last minute.
Shortly before the deadline for the introduction of the tariffs expired, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that they would now come into force. In addition to Switzerland and the EU, almost 70 other countries are affected by the changed tariffs – to varying degrees in each case. Trump justifies his radical tariff policy with alleged trade deficits that pose a national security risk for the US. A national emergency therefore applies, which justifies the tariffs.
This content was published on Aug 6, 2025 The pharmaceutical industry's strength has made it a key vulnerability for Switzerland in trade talks with the US.
