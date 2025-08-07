US Tariffs Of 39% Come Into Force For Switzerland

Deutsch de US-Zölle für Schweiz in Kraft – Bundesrat informiert am Nachmittag Original Read more: US-Zölle für Schweiz in Kraft – Bundesrat informiert am Nachmitta

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports announced by the United States formally came into force on Thursday morning. The outcomes of recent talks between the Swiss delegation and US representatives was not available by then. This content was published on August 7, 2025 - 08:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As the federal government announced on Platform X on Thursday morning, it will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon after the delegation returns from the US. A briefing will follow. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to Washington at short notice on Tuesday evening to make a new offer to the representatives of the US government and avert the threat of US tariffs at the last minute.

Shortly before the deadline for the introduction of the tariffs expired, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that they would now come into force. In addition to Switzerland and the EU, almost 70 other countries are affected by the changed tariffs – to varying degrees in each case. Trump justifies his radical tariff policy with alleged trade deficits that pose a national security risk for the US. A national emergency therefore applies, which justifies the tariffs.

More More How pharma became Switzerland's Achilles heel in US trade talks

This content was published on Aug 6, 2025 The pharmaceutical industry's strength has made it a key vulnerability for Switzerland in trade talks with the US.

Read more: How pharma became Switzerland's Achilles heel in US trade talk